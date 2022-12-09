Not Available

Doki is the main hero and protagonist of our stories. He's bold, optimistic and curious and always ready to start a new adventure or travel. Doki and his friends — Gabi, Fico, Anabella, Oto, and Mundi — are members of the Worldwide Expedition Club, an organization dedicated to exploration, discovery and learning. Together, they travel the world to face the unknown, exploring distant lands and exotic cultures while solving problems, making new friends along the way and, most importantly, learning to believe in themselves and others, while using their vast imaginations.