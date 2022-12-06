Not Available

Suzuo Sakurazaki just moved into the big city from the countryside, but has had no luck in getting a job. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Federation Police (GFP) is in desperate need of cleaning up their flawed reputation and a toy company representative named Tanpopo needs someone to fit into her prototype power suit to win a mass-production contract with the GFP. At the last minute, Tanpopo recruits Suzuo to become the diaper-clad superhero Dokkoida in exchange for a place to stay. However, in order to keep his room, Suzuo must keep his identity a secret above all else; especially since his new rivals and some intergalactic criminals live in the same apartment building.