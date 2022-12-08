Dokter Tinus

Not Available

Actor Thom Hoffman is starring as a successful vascular surgeon who is suddenly confronted with a blood phobia, making it impossible for him to exercise his job in the hospital. He moves from the capital to the countryside to work as the GP of the village where he only knows his aunt. His predecessor was well liked, so a warm welcome to the newcomer is therefore not obvious. The empathic capabilities of the doctor leaving much to be desired, making it even harder for him to win his place in the close-knit community.