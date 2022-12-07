Doktor Zhivago

Not Available

Doctor Zhivago is a 20th century novel by Boris Pasternak, first published in 1957. The novel is named after its protagonist, Yuri Zhivago, a physician and poet. It tells the story of Zhivago's life and how it is affected by the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the subsequent Russian Civil War. The book was made into a film by David Lean in 1965, and since then has twice been adapted for television, most recently as a miniseries for Russian TV in 2006.The mini-series produced by Mosfilm. With a total running time of over 500 minutes (8 hours and 26 minutes), it is so far the most faithful film adaptation of the novel.