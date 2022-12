Not Available

Historical Drama starring Ken Watanabe as Date Masamune, a regional strongman of Japan's Azuchi-Momoyama period through early Edo period. Heir to a long line of powerful daimyo in the Tōhoku region, he went on to found the modern-day city of Sendai. An outstanding tactician, he was made all the more iconic for his missing eye, and Date was often called dokuganryū, or the "one-eyed dragon".