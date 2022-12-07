Dolce Vito - Dream Restaurant

Not Available

Vito Cataffo was born near Naples, but brought up in England where he currently owns a string of Italian restaurants. Now he wants to turn the tables and set up a British restaurant in Italy, serving the best food this country can produce to a clientele who are famously sniffy about our grub. "When you say British, we think...like...fast food or something," says one fussy Italian bloke, who evidently enjoys eating. To describe Cataffo as excitable is like saying the Pope is a bit of a Catholic. He constantly waves his arms about, whether he's visiting potential premises, talking to his fiancee or tasting award-winning cheddar on the Somerset dairy farm of Tom Calver. Fifty-nine years of living in Britain has clearly not taken the Italian passion out of him. And over the course of a six-part series, this may get a little wearing. But there are shades of Rick Stein's excellent Food Heroes here as Cataffo charges about Britain sourcing the finest produce, usually from small farms. And also echoes of Chaos at the Chateau when it looks as though Cataffo will fall foul of all the Italian red tape. If someone doesn't strangle him with it first.