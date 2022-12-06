The show revolves around a corporation running numerous underground establishments across the globe which program individuals referred to as Actives with temporary personalities and skills. Wealthy clients hire Actives at great expense for various purposes. The series follows the Active known as Echo, on her journey towards self-awareness.
|Eliza Dushku
|Echo / Caroline Farrell
|Fran Kranz
|Topher Brink
|Olivia Williams
|Adelle DeWitt
|Dichen Lachman
|Sierra
|Enver Gjokaj
|Victor
|Tahmoh Penikett
|Paul Ballard
