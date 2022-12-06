Not Available

Dollhouse

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mutant Enemy Productions

The show revolves around a corporation running numerous underground establishments across the globe which program individuals referred to as Actives with temporary personalities and skills. Wealthy clients hire Actives at great expense for various purposes. The series follows the Active known as Echo, on her journey towards self-awareness.

Cast

Eliza DushkuEcho / Caroline Farrell
Fran KranzTopher Brink
Olivia WilliamsAdelle DeWitt
Dichen LachmanSierra
Enver GjokajVictor
Tahmoh PenikettPaul Ballard

