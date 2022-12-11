Not Available

Dolly ki Ayegi Baraat is a Pakistani comedy-drama and the sequel of hit drama Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat. It is based on Evernew's popular storyline of Kis Ki Ayegi Baraat. The show includes most of the characters from Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat, and focuses on the story of Azar's cousin Dolly and Sila's friend Nabeel. Unlike the first serial in the series, which was written by Mohammad Ahmed, Dolly ki Ayegi Baraat was written by Bushra Ansari and Vasay Chaudry. Also, the character of Sila, previously played by Sarwat Gilani, was played by Ayesha Omar. The serial premiered on GEO TV in August 2010 & consisted on 17 episodes ending in November 2010.