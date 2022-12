Not Available

Dolph and Wulff is a satirical entertainment, sent the first time 28 October 2005 at DR2. The series, which is about the comedian Mikael Wulff, the fascist, blue hippopotamus Dolph and their adventure is a sequel to the program Wulffmorgenthaler which was also broadcast on DR2. In each section deals with Dolph and Wulff a topic that is up in the meantime, their unique way.