Domestic Girlfriend

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Family

FlyingDog

High schooler Natsuo is hopelessly in love with his cheerful and popular teacher, Hina. However, one day at a mixer, he meets a moody girl by the name of Rui and ends up sleeping with her. Soon after, his father announces that he's getting remarried to a woman with two daughters of her own. And who shows up in tow, other than both Hina and Rui?! Natsuo's outrageous new life starts now!

Taku YashiroFujii Natsuo
Yōko HikasaTachibana Hina
Maaya UchidaTachibana Rui
Kohara KonomiAshihara Miu
Nobuo TobitaFujii Akihito
Daisuke HirakawaHagiwara Shuu

