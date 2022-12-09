Domestic Girlfriend

High schooler Natsuo is hopelessly in love with his cheerful and popular teacher, Hina. However, one day at a mixer, he meets a moody girl by the name of Rui and ends up sleeping with her. Soon after, his father announces that he's getting remarried to a woman with two daughters of her own. And who shows up in tow, other than both Hina and Rui?! Natsuo's outrageous new life starts now!
|Taku Yashiro
|Fujii Natsuo
|Yōko Hikasa
|Tachibana Hina
|Maaya Uchida
|Tachibana Rui
|Kohara Konomi
|Ashihara Miu
|Nobuo Tobita
|Fujii Akihito
|Daisuke Hirakawa
|Hagiwara Shuu
