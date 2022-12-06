Not Available

This comedy was executive produced by Steve Martin under his (wildly optimistically named) 40 Share Productions. The theme music was composed by Wendy Haas-Mull, with lyrics by Martin Mull. 10 Episodes. In the show Martin Crane is a commentator for a local Seattle TV station. His spot - "Domestic Life" - is about the humorous side of family life. Cliff Hamilton and Jane Funkabo are his co-workers on the news. His own family includes wife Candy, 15 year old daughter Didi and his 10 year old businessman son Harold.