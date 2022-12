Not Available

Domingão do Faustão is a Brazilian talk show aired every Sunday since 1989. Produced by Rede Globo and hosted by Fausto Silva also known as Faustão, it features live music performances as well as special segments, such as the Dança dos Famosos and the more recent Dança no Gelo. It is one of the oldest and most famous Globo's television shows since its first broadcast in 1989.