Dominion Tank Police

New-Port City has a problem with crime, and in order to combat this the mayor orders the creation of a new police unit: THE TANK POLICE! Trouble ensues when the feisty Leona is transferred in from the motorcycle-division and has a little problem getting used to the tanks (i.e.: how to drive them without demolishing building.), and accidentally destroys the personal tank of the units commander, Lt. Britain. Threatened with re-assignment to child-welfare, Leona builds, with the help of Al and the Chaplain, a new smaller tank out of spare parts. The new tank, christened Bonaparte by Leona, is finished just in time to stop Crime-Lord Buaku and his henchwomen, Annapuna and Unipima (aka, the Cat Sisters), from steeling urine from people who are un-effected by the poison cloud that hangs over the entire planet. Finally accepted into the Tank Police, Leona ends up causing as much, if not more, trouble then the others ever did