Not Available

Domoto Brothers (Domoto Kyoudai/堂本兄弟) is a Japanese music program hosted by the famous pop duo KinKi Kids, namely Koichi Domoto and Tsuyoshi Domoto. With both their family names being Domoto, the show got the name Domoto Brothers. In every episode a celebrity would come as a guest. There is a talk corner and a music corner at the end, in which the guest performs a song (mostly cover songs) with the Domoto Brothers Band. After a few episodes the famous "One Question One Answer" (Ichimon Ittou/一問一答) corner got integrated, where the guest had to answer questions shortly, which would later be discussed. The show is the successor program of a program called Love Love Love (Love Love Aishiteru/LOVE LOVEあいしてる) and later changed it's name to New Domoto Brothers (Shin Domoto Kyoudai/新堂本兄弟).