Not Available

Don Quixote is a 2000 television film adaptation of the classic novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, made by Hallmark Entertainment and distributed by Turner Network Television A dubbed-into-Spanish version was distributed by Divisa Home Video. The film was shown in three parts in Europe, but in one installment in the U.S. Although the film was made in English, and although it was released on VHS shortly after it was telecast in the U.S., the only DVD ever made of the film is the Divisa Home Video one. Of all the Hallmark adaptations of classic novels which premiered on Turner Network Television, Don Quixote is the only one still unavailable on a U.S. or British DVD. The film was directed by Peter Yates and the teleplay adapted by John Mortimer from the Cervantes novel, produced by Dyson Lovell and Robert Halmi Sr. and John Lithgow as executive producers. The original music was by Richard Hartley and the cinematography by David Connell. The film completed a decades-old goal of Yates — his original intent to cast Richard Burton in the lead role. The film stars John Lithgow as Don Quixote de La Mancha, and Bob Hoskins as Sancho Panza with Isabella Rossellini, Vanessa L. Williams, Lambert Wilson, Tony Haygarth, Peter Eyre, Lilo Baur, James Purefoy and Trevor Peacock.