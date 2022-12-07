Donald J. Trump Presents: The Ultimate Merger

Not Available

Is there any man out there who can tame reality TV’s most-loved villianess, Omarosa?TV One’s latest reality series sets out to find that very answer with “Donald J. Trump’s The Ultimate Merger.” Every Thursday at 10pm, Omarosa will have her choice of 12 fine bachelors, all of them hand-picked by Donald Trump, to ultimately find the one who brings her true love. At her fingertips are some real catches including model and author CJ; new school singer Ray Lavendar; former NFL player Isaac and even a blast from the past — 90′s R&B hunk Al B. Sure. Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Las Vegas, Omarosa will put these men through a series of trying tests, challenges and hot, steamy dates each week to figure out who will move on and who will be eliminated. All of this builds to the stunning conclusion when one of these 12 lucky men will take Omarosa’s side and make the ultimate merger.