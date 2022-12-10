Donburi Iincho

Not Available

Batafu Gakuen 2-C's Class Chairman is a young lady raised in a wealthy family. She is serious and sometimes a little high-handed. One day, she delivered chicken ingredients to classmate Yoshida who skipped the cooking class. The Class Chairman who was interested in oyakodon ordered Yoshida to prepare the dish for school the next day. The Class Chairman who has never eaten donburi (rice bowl dish) in her life was amazed as she enjoyed the oyakodon prepared by Yoshida. She then ordered Yoshida to prepare more donburi as she continues enjoying every one of them.