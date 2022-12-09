Not Available

Dondo Bare (Perfect Blue Sky) is written by Ms. Eriko Komatsu and set in Iwate Prefecture. The serial is about a brave young city woman who goes to rural Iwate to manage a prestigious old Japanese inn. Auditions for the role of the heroine will take place this time, in May or June. The title, Dondo Bare, means happy-ending in the local Iwate dialect. “Hare” is also a homonym with the Japanese word for “a clear sky”, and Dondo Bare also signifies perfect blue skies above Mt. Iwate.