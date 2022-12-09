Not Available

Dondo Bare

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Dondo Bare (Perfect Blue Sky) is written by Ms. Eriko Komatsu and set in Iwate Prefecture. The serial is about a brave young city woman who goes to rural Iwate to manage a prestigious old Japanese inn. Auditions for the role of the heroine will take place this time, in May or June. The title, Dondo Bare, means happy-ending in the local Iwate dialect. “Hare” is also a homonym with the Japanese word for “a clear sky”, and Dondo Bare also signifies perfect blue skies above Mt. Iwate.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images