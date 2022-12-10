Dongsi Pailou Dong

Not Available

Set from the 1920s to the 1940s, the story follows the playful and cowardly Beile Halan of the former Qing Dynasty whose life changes tremendously after he obtains a secret record to the treasures of the imperial tombs. In 1909, Halan (Fu Dalong) was born inside a dilapidated palace in the capital. He is childhood sweethearts with Xiao Yuelou (Dou Xiaoxuan). He once entered the palace as a study companion where he falls in love with imperial cuisine and befriends Godly Cook Xie (Liu Peiqi).