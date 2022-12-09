Donnie Loves Jenny

Not Available

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy will have their marriage documented in a reality series. A&E has set 10 episodes for the first season. The original unscripted docuseries that will follow the newlyweds. The first episode is an hour episode of their August 31st wedding. The rest of the series will be 30 minute episodes. The series will kick off with behind-the-scenes moments from Wahlberg and McCarthy’s wedding and follow the couple through their nuptials into their first experiences as a married couple as they navigate through life as newlyweds, including blending their families and balancing their busy schedules.