Not Available

The drama is about the love and lives of the children of a couple that remarried. Soo Hyun lies about her family's background in order to get approval from the mother of the man who she hopes to marry. This in turn causes tensions in Soo Hyun's family because of the lies that she told. Min Jung is Soo Hyun's stepsister by marriage. When Min Jung suddenly meets Kang Pil, she feels attracted to him but is devastated when Kang Pil is revealed to be her stepsister's fiancee.