Not Available

Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is a one-hour Sesame Street special that aired on PBS on November 16, 1983. The title comes from a song in the special "Don't Eat the Pictures," sung by Cookie Monster. It was released on VHS in 1987. The special has the regular cast of Sesame Street getting locked in the Metropolitan Museum of Art overnight as they search for Big Bird, who has gotten lost looking for Snuffy. The cast must stay in the museum until the morning while avoiding a security guard. The special features the regular human cast of Sesame Street along with several of the Muppet characters, including Cookie Monster, Telly, Ernie and Bert, The Count, Grover, and Oscar the Grouch. Snuffy also appears, however at this point in the show's history he is still the 'imaginary' friend of Big Bird, never seen by the other characters.