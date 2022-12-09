Don't Forget Me

Not Available

Nao Kitazawa’s life is good. She is busy working as a doctor at a women’s clinic, and will be getting married in a month to Yuichi Ihara, an older doctor who fits her ideal characteristics of a perfect marriage partner. However, on the day of her move to her new home, she meets Shinji Mamiya, a part-time mover, and is instantly love-struck. After Nao’s aggressive approach, Shinji soon starts to feel the same way. When Nao’s mother, Kaoru, finds out about their mutual feelings, she instantly disapproves saying that their background and level of education are just too different. Just around this time, Nao starts to show signs of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease…