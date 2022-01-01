Don't Forget the Lyrics

Not Available

Wayne Brady hosts this new summer game show in which contestants are given a microphone, put on the spot, and challenged to remember the lyrics to popular songs. The contestants must correctly fill in the missing lyrics for a chance to win money. There are 10 types of music and 10 different songs. If the contestant correctly fills in all of the missing lyrics to the 10 songs they will take home one million dollars. There are 3 helps that are available to the contestant during the game. 2 Words which is where the contestant can check the correctness of 2 of the words they have chosen as the lyrics. 3 Lines gives the contestant three multiple choices for the missing lyrics. Back Up Singers, which are family and friends of the contestant that can help them with the lyrics. The back up singers will also have to take the microphone and sing the lyrics. Contestants can choose to go home at any time and take the money they have earned so far with them. If they answer incorrectly, then they could go home with nothing. On March 24, 2011, the show was canceled after season 3, along with "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" due to low ratings.