Don't Hug Me I'm Scared

Not Available

Each episode revolves around Yellow Guy, Red Guy and Bird Guy meeting one or several anthropomorphic teacher characters, who begin a musical number related to a basic concept of day-to-day life with a happy upbeat melody similar to that of a nursery rhyme. As the song progresses, it becomes more and more apparent that the episode's "teacher" character is subtly trying to condition the main characters to share their own opinions and beliefs about the subject, to humorous effect. The climax of each episode usually involves a shock element with heavy use of gore imagery.