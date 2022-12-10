Not Available

Don't Quit Your Gay Job is a Canadian reality television series presented by Rob Easton and Sean Horlor and broadcast on OUTtv in Canada, on here! gay television network in the United States and through OUTtv Netherlands available in most of Europe. Each half-hour episode of Don't Quit Your Gay Job features Easton and Horlor competing to see who can be the most successful at stereotypical jobs. The first season of the show was broadcast in 2009 and a second season in 2010 started with a sports series followed by a general set of careers.