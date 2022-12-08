Not Available

This Thames sitcom from the creators of The Good Life and Ever Decreasing Circles chronicles the adventures of a widower who runs a riverside boatyard with his two grown-up sons and the ructions that ensue when he decides to remarry. Running for two series, Don't Rock the Boat stars Nigel Davenport as handsome, young-at-heart Jack Hoxton, and Sheila White as Dixie the glamorous girl who puts the zing back into his life! Until the marriage of Jack and Dixie, Jack and his sons Les and Billy had run a perfectly well-ordered, resoundingly all-male establishment. The arrival of Dixie, a former conjurer's assistant and chorus girl, has changed all that and the fact that the boys now have a stepmother who's barely older than they are just makes matters worse!