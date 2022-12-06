Not Available

Award-winning journalist T. J. Holmes gives viewers a great reason to stay up with his new original late night series "Don't Sleep"!, Holmes delivers smart, biting social commentary on significant issues important to African Americans. Guaranteed to shake up late night, Don't Sleep! presents and tackles current headlines that affect our community while also creating awareness about vital stories mainstream media tends to disregard. Airing four nights a week, "Don't Sleep"! is also infused with numerous in-studio and on-location correspondents injecting perspective, humor, and commentary about a wide range of topics. The witty late-night series is keenly focused on keeping Black America engaged, awake and in the know. (Source: BET)