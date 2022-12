Not Available

Don't Stop Believin' is a Singaporean Chinese drama which was telecast on Singapore's free-to-air channel, MediaCorp Channel 8. It made its debut on 14 August 2012. This drama serial consists of 20 episodes and was screened on weekdays at 9:00 pm. Don't Stop Believin became the top-rated 2012 on MediaCorp TV Channel 8, overtaking the previous record-holder Joys of Life. Its last episode also attracted more than 1 million viewers.