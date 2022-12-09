Don't Stop the Music

Not Available

Internationally-renowned pianist James Rhodes is passionate about the power of music to change lives and is shocked at the state of music education in the UK. Thousands of kids up and down the country are missing out, not just on one of life's great pleasures, but on an activity proven to improve behaviour, creativity, teamwork, and even basic literacy and numeracy. James attempts to launch the country's biggest ever 'instrument amnesty', asking the public to donate unused instruments and getting them to kids who need them. He also campaigns for the government to fulfil its promise that children from all backgrounds and every part of England should have the opportunity to learn a musical instrument.