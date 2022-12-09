Don't Think of Interrupting My Studies

Not Available

28 years old Nan Xiangwan is an established HR manager, who appears to be a winner in life but suffers from anxiety. When she receives psychiatric treatment, it takes her back to her memories in high school ten years ago. In the class where she is always out of place, Xiangwan faces constant problems on her journey to getting a placement in her desired university - classmates who constantly interrupt her studies, her hatred for her father and the memories of high school she cannot bear to face. In the process, she meets and befriends Lin Xiaoran, a sports student. As they get to know each other, Xiangwan realises that apart from results, everyone has their positive traits and that winning is not everything.