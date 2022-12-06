Don't Wait Up

Not Available

Two doctors, estranged from their spouses, become roommates...but they also happen to be father and son! Can they share an apartment without driving each other crazy? No, but they do it anyway.... Tom Latimer is a young and hard working general practitioner who has managed to survive an expensive and nasty divorce. Now he lives in an apartment while his ex lives in their beautiful home. And things get worse for Tom when his father, dermatologist Toby Latimer, arrives at Tom's place with the news that he and Tom's mother will also be getting divorced” and that he's moving in! It's shades of The Odd Couple as father and son must learn to tolerate one another's idiosyncracies.