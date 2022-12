Not Available

Don't Walk is a micro-sitcom that takes place in the time when the don't walk sign is illuminated. New York is a bustling metropolis with more than 11,500 unique street corners. Phil is a guileless, friendly small-town transplant who is deathly afraid of jaywalking: Don’t Walk signs are his kryptonite. Every street corner in the city is a new, challenging world and this is Phil’s journey through that weird universe on his way to his first day at his new job.