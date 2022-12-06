Not Available

Doodlez

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Dood, is a generally good-natured, if somewhat short-tempered doodle drawn by an omnipotent and unknowable Hand onto a blank page. As Hand draws more and more elements into existence, Dood is led by his overpowering curiosity into a misadventure that more than likely will involve him being put through a veritable blender of cartoon torture. When he comes out the other side, Dood may be broken, but his spirit never is. Funny and fast-paced, the overall style and attitude of the show is edgy and irreverent, always playing with cartoon conventions. Like any doodle, doesn't have a purpose beyond simple entertainment, it’s completely free and unpredictable. It will take you anywhere, anytime, in an animated world of undefined potential where normal rules don't apply.

