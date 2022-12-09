Doom at Your Service

Not Available

About a main character who has led a tumultuous life, subject to the whims of fate, until he finds himself on the precipice of true destruction. The main character is known as “Ruin,” or “Kim Sa Ram.” He was born between the dark and the light: when he breathes, countries disappear; where he walks, the seasons collapse; when he smiles, a life is extinguished. All he has to do is exist for something to fall into ruin. This is not his intention, but simply his fate. He forms a relationship with Tak Dong Gyung, who curses the whole world, and drags “Ruin” into her life with her fierce desire to live.