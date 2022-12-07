Doomed Megalopolis

Not Available

Tokyo is under siege as occult forces take over the burial site of Taira No Masakado, the city's founder. Driven by his lust for power, the evil necromancer Kato is determined to free the soul of the ancient warrior... and use its sinister power to take over the budding metropolis! But the forces of good oppose him in the form of an aging priest, an alluring virgin, and a group of untested heroes. Soon, they will learn only too well that the ruthless Kato is not an easy enemy to defeat.