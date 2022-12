Not Available

The post-apocalyptic misadventures of Rafe and Gabe Burns, two brothers who are hired to become protectors of their rural hometown. Unbeknownst to them, their long-lost mother Judith is locked in a secret military super bunker. As Judith tries to outwit the super bunker’s sentient computer system and get back to her sons, Rafe and Gabe discover the wonders, horrors, and temptations of the wasteland.