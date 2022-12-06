Not Available

For some, power grid failures, nuclear disasters, earthquakes, shooting sprees, tsunamis, suicide bombers, and nose diving economies around the globe are more than just "ripped from the headline" news stories. They're cataclysmic events that require serious preparation and bold actions to create the ultimate safe destination. "DOOMSDAY BUNKERS" pulls back the curtain on advanced and secretive underground bunkers -- impenetrable safety zones - that feature the ultimate in security, comfort, and cutting edge design and technology.