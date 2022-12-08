Doomsday World War I

Not Available

Doomsday does not attempt to tell the whole story of the First World War. Rather it shows how the experience of that war shaped the character and outlook of a range of men on both sides who would go on to become political leaders or top military commanders in the Second World War. On the Allied side the three part series looks at Bernard Montgomery (“Monty”), Charles de Gaulle, and George S. Patton. On the German side it looks at Adolf Hitler, Hermann Goering, and Walter Model. The personal stories of these men are set against the backdrop of a bigger political and strategic reality. Throughout the series, leading historians explain how, in different ways, the war left its mark on those who fought in it. Doomsday is a deeply moving insight into a time when the world and the face of war changed forever.