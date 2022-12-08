Not Available

Together, all for one! Get ready for big adventures with Dora and Friends: Into the City! Dora's moved to a beautiful pan-Latino metropolis by the sea called Playa Verde, entered a diverse new school, and is busier than ever. She's also found a new group of friends--Alana, Emma, Naiya, Kate, and Pablo--with a shared passion for learning and exploring who join her on new pop/rock-infused adventures in the city. But this is no ordinary city. Down side streets, in the park, even under the school, there are portals to magical worlds filled with surprises, obstacles and villains waiting to test our friends with curricular challenges and exciting emotional stakes. Armed with an ancient magical charm bracelet, a trusted Map App, and the strength that comes from working with bright, funny, and loving friends, Dora invites preschoolers to join her in saving the day, solving problems, speaking Spanish, and giving back to the community.