Doraemon (2005)

Doraemon (ドラえもん Doraemon?) is the most recent anime series based on Fujiko Fujio's manga of the same name. Produced by Shin-Ei Animation, it began airing on TV Asahi on April 15, 2005. This series also began airing on Canal Sur 2 and Canal Super3 in Spain and TVB in Hong Kong, in Astro Wah Lai Toi January 2009, on Panda Biggs in Portugal on 2010, on Disney Channel India in India in 2014 and on Hungama TV in India October 6, 2014 onwards. It is also expected to be aired on an unknown kids channel in all South East Asian countries in 2010. International versions of all episodes only use the third opening sequence until the Cantonese 165th episode and their own endings. An edited English dub produced by Bang Zoom! Entertainment has been airing on Disney XD in the United States since July 7, 2014 and has been given a TV-Y7 rating