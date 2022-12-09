Dororo to Hyakkimaru

A samurai lord has bartered away his newborn son's organs to forty-eight demons in exchange for dominance on the battlefield. Yet, the abandoned infant survives thanks to a medicine man who equips him with primitive prosthetics—lethal ones with which the wronged son will use to hunt down the multitude of demons to reclaim his body one piece at a time, before confronting his father. On his journeys the young hero encounters an orphan who claims to be the greatest thief in Japan.
|Rio Suzuki
|Dororo (voice)
|Hiroki Suzuki
|Hyakkimaru (voice)
|Mutsumi Sasaki
|Biwamaru
|Naoya Uchida
|Daigo Kagemitsu
|Akio Ôtsuka
|Jukai
|Shouya Chiba
|Tahoumaru
