Dororo to Hyakkimaru

  • Animation
  • Crime

Studio

Twin Engine Films

A samurai lord has bartered away his newborn son's organs to forty-eight demons in exchange for dominance on the battlefield. Yet, the abandoned infant survives thanks to a medicine man who equips him with primitive prosthetics—lethal ones with which the wronged son will use to hunt down the multitude of demons to reclaim his body one piece at a time, before confronting his father. On his journeys the young hero encounters an orphan who claims to be the greatest thief in Japan.

Cast

Rio SuzukiDororo (voice)
Hiroki SuzukiHyakkimaru (voice)
Mutsumi SasakiBiwamaru
Naoya UchidaDaigo Kagemitsu
Akio ÔtsukaJukai
Shouya ChibaTahoumaru

