Boasting a hilariously unfiltered cast exuding Southern charm and hospitality, "Double Divas" follows LiviRae owners and best friends Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Richards, the "Thomas Edison" of custom lingerie, as they display their natural talent helping women with any and all intimate apparel needs. Molly, who has the habit of acting as therapist to her customers, is on a mission to get women in to the right size bras…one cup at a time. Cynthia, LiviRae’s chief designer, brings her creative vision to life by designing sexy and sometimes quirky garments, giving customers an array of selections to spice up her (or his) life. Along with their stunning young apprentice, Loren, these bra experts will go to any length to making sure everyone who walks through LiviRae’s doors finds the right lingerie that highlights their beauty and unleashes their sexuality—no matter their shape or size...or occasion. The series will follow the ladies as they travel across the region in their LiviRae brassiere branded truck on their way to fittings, bridal showers and various other bustier business. In the end, the two mavens make a dynamic duo that spreads their heart, soul and laughter with clients—wives, girlfriends, husbands and boyfriends—seeking answers to questions typically reserved for the bedroom. Named after their daughters Olivia and Rainey, LiviRae Lingerie was launched in 2006 by Molly and Cynthia, who originally became friends while working together in a lingerie shop, where they saw an opportunity to expand the business of intimate apparel in the South. Through tremendous odds, lots of laughter, a few tears and multiple maxed out credit cards, LiviRae has grown to become a must-stop for women on shopping sprees, whether they are looking for a simple bra or a fishnet stocking to wear for more desirous situations. When it comes down to running the boutique, Molly works the business side while Cynthia is in charge of creative design. The two take opposite approaches to every situation, clashing often, but always love and enjoy each other as dear friends shaping the intimate apparel world one bra at a time!