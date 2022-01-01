Not Available

Double Dragon is a syndicated cartoon spin-off from the famous video game Double Dragon which came into the video game market in the late 1980s. Double Dragon premiered on September 12, 1993. The story is about the aftermath of the separation of the twin brothers, Billy and Jimmy Lee. Billy Lee was raised by the Oldest Dragon at the Dragon Dojo in the art of the Dragon, where he turned out to be the Dragon Master. Jimmy Lee was trained by the Shadow Master at the Shadow Dojo in the evil art of the Shadow, he eventually became the Shadow Boss. Now, the two brothers have to battle against each other in what is bound to be an exciting adventure. The show is produced by Dic Entertainment and distrubuted by Bohbot Entertainment.