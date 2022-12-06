Double Face

Not Available

When Ryosuke Takayama (Teruyuki Kagawa) was younger, he was taken under the wings of Oda, the leader of a criminal gang. Since then, Ryosuke Takayama was raised like a real son by Oda. Ryosuke Takayama then follows orders from Oda and becomes a detective. He rises through the police organization, while leaking information to Oda's gang. Following Oda's order, Ryosuke Takayama approaches Mari Suenaga (Yu Aoi), who is the daughter of a powerful politician. Meanwhile, Ryosuke begins to have disgust for his double life and wants to end his relationship with Oda. Jun Moriya (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is an undercover police officer that has long infiltrated the criminal gang led by Oda. After many clashes with the gang and police, Jun Moriya wonders where his true loyalties lie. The only person that seems to understand him is Doctor Naoko (Emi Wakui). Ryosuke Takayama then contacts to Jun Moriya, who he believes is an undercover cop. Ryosuke wants to work with Jun to get rid of his double life and start anew. The two men, with double faces, begin to fight for the meaning of their existences and their lives.