Not Available

Double Fine Adventure!

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

2 Player Productions

A documentary series chronicling the creation of the Double Fine Adventure game, financed by fans through a Kickstarter project. This documentary series will strive to make the viewer as much a part of the process as possible by showing a game grow from start to finish, with all the passion, humor, and heartbreak that happens along the way. Double Fine is committed to total transparency with this project, ensuring it is one of the most honest depictions of game development ever conceived.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images