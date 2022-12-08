Not Available

A documentary series chronicling the creation of the Double Fine Adventure game, financed by fans through a Kickstarter project. This documentary series will strive to make the viewer as much a part of the process as possible by showing a game grow from start to finish, with all the passion, humor, and heartbreak that happens along the way. Double Fine is committed to total transparency with this project, ensuring it is one of the most honest depictions of game development ever conceived.