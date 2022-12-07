Double Helix: The DNA Years

Not Available

This two-part series tells the story of a 50-year-old quest to discover the secret of human nature hidden in our DNA. We can now transfer genes from one species to another, creating pigs with human genes and crops that make their own pesticides. Human embryos are screened for genetic illnesses. And all convicted criminals in the UK have their DNA fingerprints kept on file. Genetics opens many doors, but it also raises complex ethical questions. From the discovery of the structure of the DNA in 1953, through to the completion of the human genome map, Double Helix paints an extraordinary new picture of human nature, showing the truth of what DNA can tell us about ourselves.