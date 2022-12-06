Not Available

This is the story of two cops. One doesn't care about getting promoted and wants to be like an American cop. His arrest record is 95% but he has to file a report for just about the same amount of cases because of the way he makes arrests. The other is a clean and cool cop that does everything by the book. The next chapter in this rookie's book is all but written. These two very different personalities are assigned to work as partners on everyday, run-of-the-mill cases. At first, everyone thinks that they will never be able to work together. But they prove everyone completely wrong, as they go on to solve one case after the other on the streets of Tokyo. This delightful story of two detectives makes its way into the Fuji Television fall line-up. Like the fast-paced Miami Vice and Beverly Hills Cops, "Double Score" promises to pioneer an all new genre of detective story! --Fuji TV