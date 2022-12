Not Available

A story of friendship and conflict of two people named Yumi, which transcends time and space. Single career woman Yumi Nakano (Noriko Nakagoshi) and housewife Yumi Tamura (Tomoka Kurotani) watch each other's daily life in their dreams every night. Soon, their memory and present lives of become intertwined. A shocking case continuously take place. Meanwhile, Yohei Tamura (Yu Yoshizawa) falls in love with both women named Yumi.