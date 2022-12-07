Not Available

Are you a poker fan? Do you love watching high-stakes poker on TV? If so, then you are sure to enjoy the Doubles Poker Championship. It is a dramatic 13-week satellite TV series from POKER PROductions. The series highlights all of the action held at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. A hefty $50,000 buy-in per player with 32 of the top professional poker players from across the world ensures a great tournament. The pro's make two-person teams and share each hand, playing for a whopping $1 million awarded to the winning team.